Photo Credit: Mod Border Crossing Authority Spokesman
4000 captured smuggled IDF bullets. May 20, 2022

Security guards at the Reichan crossing thwarted the smuggling of about 4,000 IDF 5.56 rifle into northern Shomron (Samaria), on Friday.

Two Israeli citizens, residents of Wadi Ara, who arrived at the crossing while traveling on the pre-67 side, raised the suspicion of the security inspectors. An inspection of their vehicle revealed four stolen IDF boxes containing hundreds of packages with about 4,000 rifle bullets.

The ammunition was seized and the suspects were taken for questioning by security forces.

Jewish Press News Desk
