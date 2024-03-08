Photo Credit: Abed Rahim Khatib / Flash 90

Senior security establishment officials have been saying behind closed doors that as long as the humanitarian aid convoys entering Gaza are not secured by armed elements, the looting of humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip will not stop, whether it enters by trucks or by ships, as President Joe Biden promised Thursday night.

According to Israel Hayom, the security senior officials envision those armed elements in the Gaza Strip as residents of the Strip who are not Hamas supporters. They will be part of the “day after” solution in Gaza, securing the safe “humanitarian islands.”

It turns out that the ability of security senior officials to imagine armed Gazans who would fight Hamas for dominance over humanitarian islands is as fertile as their ability to imagine a peace-loving Palestinian Authority that will live side by side with the Jewish State (which it is yet to recognize).

The security establishment stresses that whoever controls the distribution of humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip will control the Gaza Strip, but the issue of the identity of those armed men is still unresolved, as they obviously cannot be members of Hamas, and Prime Minister Netanyahu has already announced that they cannot be members of the Palestinian Authority either.

And so, it is still not clear who are those armed Gazans who will secure the convoys, and later also constitute an alternative government in the Strip. Netanyahu has been delaying the decision for the time being, because he has a war to run, not a day after the war.

The entire issue has little to do with the needs of the IDF and the progression of the war, and everything to do with the security apparatus’ eagerness to look good in the foreign and local media. Last week, the world was shocked when hundreds of Arabs attacked humanitarian convoy trucks and many of them died under the pressure of their brethren’s feet. It didn’t help that the IDF provided precise documentation proving it wasn’t its fault. All the world saw were videos of starving Arabs.

Incidentally, since when is it the responsibility of pogrom victims to cater the food of their attackers?

? HORRIFIC MASSACRE! At least 100 starving Palestinians have been killed and over 250 injured after Israeli tanks opened fire at hundreds of Palestinians desperately waiting for humanitarian aid in Northern #Gaza. Israeli snipers also targeted anyone who attempted to reach… pic.twitter.com/Jss5iQfS0c — DOAM (@doamuslims) February 29, 2024

Anyway, those images drove President Biden to announce he was starting an American beachhead on Gaza’s shore. It probably won’t be a harbor, more like a mooring facility for supply boats coming from Navy ships on the high seas.

Another interesting point: since the Americans will already be moored in Gaza, can’t they take a few thousand locals home with them? You give a Gazan a meal you take care of him for one day; you offer him a ride to New Jersey, you take care of him for life.

According to Israel Hayom, the countries that are willing to sponsor the supply convoys as well as the humanitarian islands, demanded several weeks ago that armed security guards, local Arabs who are not affiliated with Hamas, perform guarding and security operations and protect the convoys and the local population, using weapons that will be provided to them with Israel’s approval.

The West, especially the Biden gang, has firmly embraced the notion of there being innocent Gazans who are not affiliated with Hamas and who should be trusted with weapons. After the victory over Germany, the Allies conducted denazification panels well into the spring of 1946. Nazi identification was ingrained in the civilian population, and the driving assumption was that there were no good Germans. A stunning 42 million Germans were members of a variety of Nazi Party organizations. Millions of Germans used slave labor. It took public trials, complete with the hangings of Nazi officials, as well as intrusive and uncompromising investigations before Germany could start on its way back to the civilized world.

The security apparatus believes it can be done in a couple of weeks. They never understood the “Palestinians” before Oslo, and they don’t understand them after October 7. Orientalist Dr. Michael Milstein told Makor Rishon on Friday, “Whoever asks what caused them to carry out such a barbaric massacre, which could lead to the end of their rule in Gaza, shows that he has not begun to understand Hamas. Hamas is a messianic religious organization, whose goal is the destruction of the Zionist entity and the establishment of a Palestinian state on the entire territory of the Land of Israel, as a starting point for the establishment of Islamic caliphates throughout the Middle East. Therefore, it is clear that as soon as they recognize a state of weakness and vulnerability in Israel, they will take advantage of it to fulfill their dream, no matter the cost.”

“Unfortunately, a large part of the Orientalists in military intelligence can’t read Arabic,” Milshtein continued. “Over the years I had arguments with one of the senior officials of Military Intelligence, a person I greatly appreciate. I asked him: would you consider hiring a US researcher who does not speak English? A researcher of France who doesn’t speak French? So how is it that you hire orientalists who do not speak Arabic? The explanation is that in Israeli society in general, as well as among researchers of Arab society, there is deep contempt for the Arabs, and therefore there is a feeling that it is possible to ‘understand their minds’ even without understanding their language. How sophisticated can they be?”

Milshtein also revealed the secret of his successful career in military intelligence: he read texts in the media written by Hamas, the Islamic Jihad, and Fatah, where they openly stated they wanted Jihad, Jihad, Jihad. He could never go wrong by taking them at their word.

Meanwhile, Military Intelligence eliminated its Hatzav unit, which used to collect and interpret open texts in Arabic media.