Photo Credit: Courtesy of Elbit

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian told NBC News Friday night, that “what happened last night (Thursday night) was not a strike, and they were more like toys that our children play with – not drones.”

Western news outlets now beg to differ.

Advertisement





Satellite images and new analyzes published Sunday morning reveal the damage caused to the Shekari Air Base in Isfahan that was hit last Friday morning, most likely by Israel. In the analysis, published by the BBC, the damage to the radar of the S-300 air defense system located northwest of the air force base in question is visible.

According to two Iranian officials who commented on the Israeli assault, Israel targeted an S-300 anti-aircraft system situated at a military facility in Isfahan province. Their claims were corroborated by satellite imagery scrutinized by The New York Times

“While it remains unclear what weapon or weapons were used in the attack, satellite imagery has detected evidence of damage at the air base,” the BBC reported.

An image taken by Umbra Space, Aerospace company in Santa Barbara, California, on April 15 depicts an S-300 air defense system situated at the northwestern edge of the Shikari air base. The system consists of multiple vehicles outfitted with radar systems, identifiable missile launchers, and supplementary equipment.

Following the strike on Friday, another Umbra Space image reveals damage and debris surrounding a component, likely a radar, which has also undergone slight displacement. Other vehicles appear to have been relocated from the area.

Analysis of satellite imagery obtained by Iran International confirms media reports that a central part of the S-300 air defense system at an Iranian air base in Isfahan was hit by a presumed Israeli attack early Friday. ? @FardadFarahzad via @SkyWatchApps pic.twitter.com/s8ViDTqcFh — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) April 21, 2024

On Saturday night, Kan 11 News reported estimates that the weapon that was used by Israel overnight Friday was the Rampage missile.

According to Elbit, the Rampage, which has been sold to India in December 2022, is a long-range supersonic air-to-ground precision strike missile that features high survivability and operational flexibility, and enables salvo strikes against high-value targets.

According to Israel Defense, the UK and the UAE are also interested in the new Israeli missile. Which means that the attack on the Iranian base was at the same time proportionate retaliation and a sales pitch. Heck, Israel needs the money. Look at this part of the description of the Rampage on Elbit’s website:

“The new weapon enables salvo strikes against high-value targets such as air force bases and control towers, air defense sites, munitions storage, bunkers, logistics centers, communication infrastructures and other infrastructure facilities.”

Ka-Ching!

Elbit says the Rampage is based on advanced technologies and designed for fast response and precision strikes. The innovative air-to-ground missile features:

Pre-programmable or in-flight mission profile

Navigation Satellite System/INS with anti-jam capabilities

General-purpose warhead and fire-and-forget capabilities.

Also, Rampage is compatible with a variety of aircraft and features various methods of aircraft-to-weapon interface: standalone, via avionic system, or wireless with mobile device inside the cockpit.

You want to know how compatible the Rampage is with a variety of aircraft? The Indian Navy, which purchased the missiles in 2022, flies Soviet MIG-29K warplanes, a.k.a. the Mikoyan, and the Rampage has no trouble being fitted on its wings.

The Rampage carries a warhead of 330 pounds of explosive material and is capable of course corrections in mid-flight.

One last thing, Israel’s F-35s are able to fire the Rampage away from Iran’s border, over the horizon.