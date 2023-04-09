Photo Credit: IDF

The Israel Defense Forces on Sunday struck targets in Syria in response to six rockets fired towards the Golan Heights overnight, the military said in a statement.

Among the targets of the Israeli strikes were a military compound of the Fourth Division of the Syrian Armed Forces, military radar systems and artillery posts used by the Syrian Armed Forces, according to the IDF.

The strikes came after Israel earlier destroyed the launchers responsible for attacks via an unmanned aerial vehicle.

תיעוד מתקיפת מרחב הירי מסוריה על ידי כטמ”ם של צה”ל>> pic.twitter.com/B5B3eWCttf — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) April 9, 2023

“The IDF sees the State of Syria responsible for all activities occurring within its territory and will not allow any attempts to violate Israeli sovereignty,” the army said.

Three rockets were fired at the Golan Heights on Saturday night at around 22:00. An alert was activated on the Home Front Command app and sirens sounded, with one of the rockets falling in an open area adjacent to Moshav Meitsar in the southern Golan Heights and the other two falling in Syrian and Jordanian territory, respectively.

Another volley was launched from Syria at 02:40 a.m., triggering sirens Natur and Avnei Eitan. Two of the rockets landed in open areas and the other was intercepted by Israel’s air defense network.

On Saturday, Israel called up army and police reserves after two British-Israeli sisters were killed in a terrorist attack in the Jordan Valley and an Italian tourist was killed in a separate attack in Tel Aviv.

In recent days, rockets were fired from Gaza and southern Lebanon into Israeli territory, drawing an Israeli military response.