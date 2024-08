Photo Credit: United Hatzalah

One person is reported lightly wounded in a terror attack at the Gush Etzion tunnel road checkpoint on Tuesday morning.

The victim, a police woman at the road 60 crossing, was stabbed by the terrorist in the hand and back according to Hatzalah without Borders.

The terrorist has been neutralized.

הירי במחבל ימ'ש הדביצענאת פיגוע הדקירה במחסום המנהרות pic.twitter.com/3F2ET4vhbH — בז news (@1717Bazz) August 6, 2024

