Stunning winter landscape at Migdal Tsedek National Park

Photo Credit: Gadi Dori / Nature and Parks Authority

Photographer Gadi Dori of Israel’s Nature and Parks Authority captured on Sunday this rare landscape right after the rainfall.

Located in Rosh HaAyin, The structure on the right is Migdal Tsedek (Tower of Justice), which rises to a height of 423 ft., and offers a wonderful view of the coastal plain and the Samaria mountains. It is a fortress that guarded the Afek crossing on its eastern side, and features remains from the Roman, Byzantine, Arab, and Crusader periods. The site has ancient, dark stones, and small and light stones from the late Arab period.

In the 19th century, an Arab village called Majdal Tzadek was established on the site, named after the local ruler Tzadik Gama’ini, who hailed from the village of Gama’in in Samaria.