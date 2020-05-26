Photo Credit: MDA Spokesperson

A special appreciation ceremony was held on Monday, at the MDA Logistics Center in Holon, in which a donation of 100,000 surgical masks by the Taiwan government was delivered as part of the global fight to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The ceremony was attended by Kuo-Boug Chang, Taipei Ambassador in Israel, the Head of Economic and Cultural Interest in Israel, embassy executives, and representatives of the Christian Friends of Magen David Adom, including Anne Ayalon, wife of former Israeli Ambassador to the US Danny Ayalon, and Elena Watson and senior members of Magen David Adom

The unveiling of the 100,000 masked was held in a special ceremony and certificates of appreciation were awarded. Kuo-Boug Chang thanked MDA and noted the importance of cooperation and mutual learning and spoke about MDA as Israel’s National Rescue Organization and Taipei coping during the difficult days of the Corona crisis.

Anne Ayalon acknowledged on behalf of Magen David Adom the warm connection and the generous donation that will help the war in preventing the spread of the Corona virus in Israel.