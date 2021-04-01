Photo Credit: courtesy, Temple Mount Heritage Foundation
Thousands of Jews ascended to the Temple Mount for a guided tour during Passover. (March 31, 2021)

Some 2,600 Jews ascended the Temple Mount this week during the intermediary days of the Passover holiday, according to data from the Temple Mount Heritage Foundation and the Students for the Temple Mount organization.

On each day of the Passover week, the Temple Mount Heritage Foundation arranged special tour guides to accompany visitors and provide expanded information about the site. There were so many people signed up to hear Israeli scholar and Middle East expert Dr. Mordechai Kedar that the Foundation was forced to add a second tour on Thursday.

The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan complained bitterly to the Israeli government that too many Jews were allowed into the site.

“The Jordanians are protesting the high number of Jews who entered the Temple Mount compound and have sent a letter to Israel about the ‘violations of the status quo’ on the site,” reported Gilad Cohen, a Hebrew-language journalist writing for Ynet.

The letter of complaint was transferred from Jordan’s Embassy in Israel to the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem.

