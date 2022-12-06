Photo Credit: IDF

The salaries of key Israeli government officials, including the president, prime minister, ministers and lawmakers, are expected to increase by up to 15%, Israeli media reported.

The pay increases will also apply to judges, as a wage freeze imposed during the COVID pandemic ends at the end of December.

Advertisement



Supreme Court Chief Justice Esther Hayut will see her monthly salary increase from 104,000 shekels (about $30,000) to around 119,000 shekels ($35,000).

President Isaac Herzog’s monthly salary will rise from 64,673 shekels ($19,090) to roughly 74,300 shekels ($21,930).

Prime Minister Yair Lapid currently earns 56,345 shekels ($16,630) a month, while incoming prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to earn around 64,700 shekels ($19,000).

Deputy ministers and MKs are to receive roughly 52,000 shekels ($15,345), up from 45,274 shekels ($13,360) presently.