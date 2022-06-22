Photo Credit: Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90
Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett during a discussion and a vote on a bill to dissolve the Knesset, at the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem, on June 22, 2022.

The Knesset unanimously passed the initial reading of the Knesset dissolution bill 110-0 on Wednesday. 10 MKs weren’t present.

11 different proposals were packaged together in the vote, which now goes to the Knesset committee which is headed up by Nir Orbach (Yamina), as opposed to the Legal Committee which is headed up by Gilad Kariv (Labor).

Nine of the proposals were from the opposition. 2 were from the coalition.

At this point, the clock is ticking, and if Netanyahu is unable to form a coalition with the existing MKs within a week, then Israel heads to elections in 2022.

