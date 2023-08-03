Photo Credit: David Cohen / Flash 90

At least two Torah scrolls were yanked out of the Ark in which they rest and savagely ripped apart on Wednesday at the Or Yitzchak synagogue on Shalom Shebazi Street in Ashdod’s fifth neighborhood.

There are some 40,000 Jews in Ashdod’s Georgian community.

This is the second vicious antisemitic incident in the city this week: a special education kindergarten operated by a haredi-religious community was similarly vandalized this past weekend, according to the Ashdod Net news outlet.

Vandals who broke into Ashdod’s Georgian synagogue on Wednesday also stole the tzedakah (charity) that was being stored there and mangled the doors of the Ark.

Police forensic investigators were sent to the site to probe the attack.