Photo Credit: YouTube screenshot

On March 8, Columbia University Business School Assistant Professor Shai Davidai disclosed that the university initiated an investigation against him, and suggested it was in response to his criticism of the university’s approach to addressing antisemitism on campus.

On Feb 15, Davidai led a “Rally for Our Existence at Columbia University.”

Davidai told the Jewish Journal on Wednesday that the investigation had been launched by Columbia’s Office of Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action (EOAA) which “typically looks at harassment based on protected class, so race, gender, nationality.”

The Israeli-born assistant professor insisted that, “Not only have I not ever gone after any specific student, I’ve only focused on organizations that support terror and not based on any other thing.”

Below are the full four pages of Davidai’s case as posted on Twitter: