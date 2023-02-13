Photo Credit: Amit Shabi/POOL

Following President Isaac Herzog’s call for all sides to begin discussions about the Judicial Reform bills and reach a compromise, Prime Minister Netanyahu had his lawyers request permission from Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara to be allowed to make a public statement in response to the president’s compromise proposal, according to a report by Amit Segal.

Not surprisingly, the AG turned down the prime minister’s request to be involved in the discussions or even to speak about its details. She claims that the PM has a conflict of interest and is not allowed to be involved at all with the Judicial Reform discussions. She is also trying to declare Netanyahu incapacitated and removed from office as a result. The AG did allow him to mention it in general, which was very generous of her.

Advertisement





One of the many absurdities that the judicial reforms are trying to end is that appointed clerks have absolute authority over elected officials, according to the Supreme Court.

While some wonder why Netanyahu plays along and asked permission, more Israeli wonder why Netanyahu or Justice Minister Yariv Levin simply don’t fire the current AG.

One answer to that question is that they are first trying to change all the relevant laws and legislate and define the balanced relationship between the branches to avoid an open battle with the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, despite the pleas by the president, the incitement and rhetoric from the leftwing leaders and MKs has not only continued unabated, but even escalated.