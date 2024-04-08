Photo Credit: Twitter screenshot

Early Monday morning, two security sources informed Reuters that an Israeli airstrike in Al Sultanya village in south Lebanon resulted in the deaths of three individuals, including a field commander in Hezbollah’s elite Redwan Force.

The field commander, Abbas Jaafar, loved brand-name products, according to reports.

הלילה תקיפה ישראלית לעבר בכפר א-סולטאניה בדרום לבנון. על פי הדיווחים, אחד ההרוגים – מפקד שטח בכוח רדוואן של חיזבאללה בשם עבאס ג’עפר. אהב מותגים pic.twitter.com/oXTdZ6TMNw — roi kais • روعي كايس • רועי קייס (@kaisos1987) April 8, 2024

Redwan Force is Hezbollah’s special unit whose main mission is to infiltrate Israeli territory and take over Israeli territories and settlements in the Galilee. In preparation for the invasion of Galilee, the Redwan Force is tasked with carrying out reconnaissance and intelligence operations against Israeli targets, using UAVs.

Israel has escalated its incursions into Lebanese territory over the past week, targeting commanders affiliated with Hezbollah. Additionally, it has intensified its airstrikes against Hezbollah and other Iran-linked entities in Syria. This included an airstrike on April 1 targeting a Revolutionary Guards headquarters adjacent to Iran’s embassy in Damascus, raising concerns among analysts about the potential for a broader conflict erupting between Israel and Iran and its proxies in the region, including Hezbollah.