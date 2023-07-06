Photo Credit: Foad Ashtari
Mohammad Eslami, the Vice President and Head of the Atomic Energy Organization in the government of President Ebrahim Raisi.

Iran announced this week the development of its first domestically-produced “pressurized light water reactor” (PWR) simulator system.

Atomic Energy Organization head Mohammad Eslami said in making the announcement that development of the simulator, is considered an important technological achievement.

Advertisement


The simulator, which has a thermal power of 100 megawatts, is intended to regulate and monitor the temperatures in the nuclear reactor, according to Iran’s Mehr News Agency (MNA).

It was developed “for the technical training of personnel and their familiarization with the concepts of power plant operation in normal and emergency conditions,” the news outlet reported, adding that the simulator “has great potential for exports to other countries.”

The country’s older generation of simulators, produced abroad, were given to eight Iranian universities for student training.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleU. of Haifa Researchers Predict Few Jellyfish this Summer
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR