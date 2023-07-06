Photo Credit: Foad Ashtari

Iran announced this week the development of its first domestically-produced “pressurized light water reactor” (PWR) simulator system.

Atomic Energy Organization head Mohammad Eslami said in making the announcement that development of the simulator, is considered an important technological achievement.

The simulator, which has a thermal power of 100 megawatts, is intended to regulate and monitor the temperatures in the nuclear reactor, according to Iran’s Mehr News Agency (MNA).

It was developed “for the technical training of personnel and their familiarization with the concepts of power plant operation in normal and emergency conditions,” the news outlet reported, adding that the simulator “has great potential for exports to other countries.”

The country’s older generation of simulators, produced abroad, were given to eight Iranian universities for student training.