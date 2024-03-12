Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

Israel Defense Forces and the Israel Air Force have struck approximately 4,500 Hezbollah targets in daily attacks for the past five months, the IDF announced Tuesday. More than 300 Hezbollah terrorists have been eliminated and another 750 terrorists injured in the attacks.

Over the last five months, IDF troops under the direction of the Northern Command’s Fire Control Center and the Israeli Air Force have struck over 1,200 Hezbollah targets from the air, and more than 3,100 Hezbollah targets from the ground.

These Hezbollah terror targets, located in both Lebanon and Syria, include weapons storage facilities, military structures intended for Hezbollah’s offensive activity and operational command and control centers where terrorists were located, the IDF said.

IDF Major General Ori Gordin, Commanding Officer of the Northern Command, told personnel and the Northern Command Fire Control center, “It is difficult to describe the excellence of this place to those who are not here,” adding that he is “very, very confident” in the abilities of the personnel.

The figures include the elimination of five senior commanders, and dozens of terrorist cells that directed or fired anti-tank missiles and rockets at Israel.

“These strikes impair Hezbollah’s air and ground capabilities, as well as its chain of command,” the IDF said.

The IDF’s operations against Hezbollah and its operatives come in response to the terror group’s ongoing attacks against civilians and communities in northern Israel.

“The IDF is continuing to operate to drive Hezbollah and its forces out of southern Lebanon in order to enable the residents of northern Israel to return to their homes in safety and security,” the spokesperson added.