Photo Credit: Miriam Alster / Flash 90

A secret group operating in Lebanon that identifies itself as the “Freedom Movement” is claiming it has captured two members of Israel’s international Mossad espionage organization.

According to a report published on the Hebrew-language Nziv.net website, the organization, a “Palestinian group supported by Qatar operating in southern Lebanon under the watchful eye of Hezbollah” reported that it had captured at least two Israeli Mossad agents in Lebanon about a month ago.

There is no way to confirm the report at present, and there is no mention of the incident by any Lebanese media, which is highly unusual.

Last Wednesday, a short video was released, featuring a middle aged man identifying himself as David Ben-Rozi, an Israeli Mossad agent. In addition, there was a photograph of a second, unknown individual.

According to sources in Lebanon quoted by Nziv.net, “Mossad personnel were arrested while carrying out a cross-border security mission.”

David Ben-Rozi is allegedly an Israeli scientist in the field of petrochemicals, according to the statement quoted by the news outlet.