Photo Credit: Miriam Alster / Flash 90
Mossad director Yossi Cohen

A secret group operating in Lebanon that identifies itself as the “Freedom Movement” is claiming it has captured two members of Israel’s international Mossad espionage organization.

According to a report published on the Hebrew-language Nziv.net website, the organization, a “Palestinian group supported by Qatar operating in southern Lebanon under the watchful eye of Hezbollah” reported that it had captured at least two Israeli Mossad agents in Lebanon about a month ago.

There is no way to confirm the report at present, and there is no mention of the incident by any Lebanese media, which is highly unusual.

Last Wednesday, a short video was released, featuring a middle aged man identifying himself as David Ben-Rozi, an Israeli Mossad agent. In addition, there was a photograph of a second, unknown individual.

According to sources in Lebanon quoted by Nziv.net, “Mossad personnel were arrested while carrying out a cross-border security mission.”

David Ben-Rozi is allegedly an Israeli scientist in the field of petrochemicals, according to the statement quoted by the news outlet.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
