The Syrian state-owned news agency SANA reported Tuesday morning, citing a military source, that at 4:35 AM, “the Israeli enemy carried out an aerial act of aggression from the direction of occupied Syrian Golan, targeting several sites in the Damascus countryside.”

These aerial operations mark the first Israeli military action in 2024.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Israeli warplanes executed precision airstrikes by launching multiple missiles from the Golan airspace. The strike specifically focused on the vicinity of the village of Kanaker, located southwest of Damascus. The attack pinpointed the artillery company of the Syrian regime’s 121st Brigade. This particular company was hosting members of the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah. Reports indicate casualties and material damage as a result of the strikes.

Iranian-backed militias fired missiles at Israel’s Golan Heights from Syrian territory Monday night. The IDF responded by shelling positions in the vicinity of the Yarmouk River. No casualties were reported.

According to the SOHR, Israel targeted Syrian territory 47 times since October 7, including 29 airstrikes and 18 rocket attacks launched by ground forces. The attacks destroyed 88 targets and left 78 combatants and five civilians including a woman and a child dead; the combatant fatalities were:

• 14 members of regime force and their proxy militias.

• 22 members of Hezbollah.

• 10 Iranian-backed Syrian militiamen.

• 32 foreign, Iranian-backed militias, including three members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps.

• 2 Islamic Jihadists.