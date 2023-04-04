Photo Credit: Syrian Observatory for Human Rights

The Syrian army reported overnight Tuesday about an Israeli attack in the Damascus area. According to the report, the Syrian anti-aircraft system was activated and intercepted most of the missiles. However, the attack killed two civilians and caused damage. This is the fourth attack attributed to Israel in Damascus in the last six days and the tenth since the beginning of 2023.

עיתון המזוהה עם משטר אסד דיווח שהתקיפה המיוחסת לישראל כוונה לנמל התעופה הבין לאומי בדמשק ורוב הטילים יורטו@kaisos1987 pic.twitter.com/AfRE5K8g8u — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) April 3, 2023

Advertisement





The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that Israeli missiles were fired on the area of Damascus International Airport, Iranian labs in Al-Kiswah, located 8 miles south of Damascus.

According to SOHR, “Violent explosions were heard in the area of Qasiyon Mountain and Al-Saida Zainab area, believed to be caused by missiles of the regime’s air-defense, while ambulances rushed to the targeted areas.

On Sunday, according to SOHR, Israeli attacks hit military positions of the regime and the Iranian militias in Homs in the early hours of Sunday morning and left causalities and material damage, including a weapons warehouse of the Lebanese Hezbollah in the Al-Dab’ah military airport outside Homs. Hezbollah controlled this warehouse for eight years, and now it was destroyed.

The strikes also destroyed an air defense battery in the scientific research area in the western countryside of Homs and targeted the scientific research center.

The attack left two Iranian-backed militiamen dead, and five members of air defense forces injured.