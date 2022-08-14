Photo Credit: Robert Sullivan via Flickr

Multiple reports from Syria on Sunday night say Israeli warplanes fired at least two missiles at targets near the port city of Tartus. Syrian aerial defenses were activated in response to the attack, according to state-run media.

Two missiles were seen over the skies of Tartus before an explosion occurred in the area a short while ago. #Syria #Israel pic.twitter.com/sCM1UBSaay — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) August 14, 2022

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported, “Our air defenses are confronting hostile targets in the skies over Tartus…Explosions were heard in the sky of the governorate. Their nature and causes are being investigated.”

#Syria: first photo showing aftermath of #Israel|i airstrikes tonight in area of #Tartus. Coastal Area is rarely bombed due to presence of Russian bases (military port for Tartus). pic.twitter.com/xJ3X7LizQJ — Qalaat Al Mudiq (@QalaatAlMudiq) August 14, 2022

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that its activists monitored the strikes, which it said targeted “regime military positions, which hold Iranian militias in southern Tartus countryside… several missiles hit the vicinity of Abu Afssa village, the air defense base and a radar in the region…ambulances rushed to the sites to save the wounded and remove those who were killed. The number of casualties has not yet been identified.”

The missiles were allegedly fired from Lebanese airspace. Fires were seen in Abu Asfa, on the M1 highway south of Tartus, where a Syrian army air base hosts Iranian-backed fighters, such as Hezbollah.

Israel targeted the same area last November to eliminate arms depots belonging to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), according to Al-Hadath.

The news outlet reported that Sunday night’s attack was also aimed at Iranian military sites, as well as a Syrian air base.

Explosions were heard by residents in the coastal city where Russian equipment and navy vessels are stationed at a Russian naval base. A Russian-owned Sparta II vessel was spotted earlier in the day transiting the Bosphorus from Novorossiysk on its way to Tartus, allegedly carrying military cargo, according to local sources.