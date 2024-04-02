Photo Credit: Moshe Shai / Flash 90

Israeli authorities confirmed that a drone landed in an area of Jordan 200 meters from the Israeli border near Eilat.

The source of the drone wasn’t immediately clear. Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen have been firing missiles and drones at southern Israel, and on Monday, a drone apparently launched from Iraq hit an Israeli naval base in Eilat. A coalition of Iran-backed militias called the Islamic Resistance of Iraq claimed responsibility.

The Israel Airports Authority denied initial reports that the Ilan and Asaf Ramon Airport was hit. The Israel Defense Forces said it is investigating.

The Iran-backed Houthis have launched numerous missiles and drones at Israel since October 19, but all have been intercepted by Israeli air defense systems or US naval forces in the Red Sea, or failed to reach Israeli airspace.