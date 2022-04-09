Photo Credit: Qalaat Al Mudiq / Twitter
Air strikes target a weapons production factory in the Masyaf area of Hama, Syria.

Syrian state media reported Saturday night that Israeli forces struck targets in the country’s central region.

Advertisement

“At about 7:45 pm (local time) on Saturday, the Israeli enemy launched an aerial aggression from the direction of the north of Lebanon that targeted some points in the central region,” the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported from Damascus.

“The army air defenses confronted it and downed a number of missiles,” SANA reported.

Local sources reported the strikes were targeting the area of Masyaf in northwestern Hama province.

At least three areas were targeted in Masyaf, including an alleged Iranian weapons production factory near Zawi, known to have produced barrel bombs, according to Syria military analyst Qalaat Al Mudiq.

The hour of the attack was unusual, in that most air strikes are conducted under cover of darkness.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleWhy Is It Called Shabbos HaGadol?
Next articleSecond-Ever Israeli Astronaut Eytan Stibbe Equipped for Seder in Space
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
Loading Facebook Comments ...