Photo Credit: Qalaat Al Mudiq / Twitter

Syrian state media reported Saturday night that Israeli forces struck targets in the country’s central region.

SANA: Air defenses are confronting targets in the sky of Masyaf region https://t.co/KLSiisImV6 via @wassim_syrian #Syria pic.twitter.com/V5YFcZs3np — Liveuamap MiddleEast (@lummideast) April 9, 2022

“At about 7:45 pm (local time) on Saturday, the Israeli enemy launched an aerial aggression from the direction of the north of Lebanon that targeted some points in the central region,” the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported from Damascus.

“The army air defenses confronted it and downed a number of missiles,” SANA reported.

Local sources reported the strikes were targeting the area of Masyaf in northwestern Hama province.

Syria: video showing the different areas bombed tonight by Israel all around Masyaf (W. Hama). Biggest hit is the weapons production facility. pic.twitter.com/8lbArlzCD4 — QalaatM (@QalaatM) April 9, 2022

At least three areas were targeted in Masyaf, including an alleged Iranian weapons production factory near Zawi, known to have produced barrel bombs, according to Syria military analyst Qalaat Al Mudiq.

The hour of the attack was unusual, in that most air strikes are conducted under cover of darkness.