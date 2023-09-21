Photo Credit: Israel Police Spokesperson

A 60-year-old Gaza resident armed with large knives was caught and arrested Thursday morning at the Central Bus Station in Tel Aviv in the second such incident in two days.

The knives were discovered during a routine search of the suspect’s bag at the entrance to the bus station.

Advertisement





Israel Police said the incident is still under investigation, but Israeli media are reporting the suspect planned to carry out a terrorist attack.

“The suspect was arrested and taken to the Sharat station for questioning.

Background is being checked,” police said in a brief statement.

One day earlier, a 35-year-old Gazan with an official Israeli work permit was caught with a butcher knife hidden in his bag at Tel Aviv’s Savidor Central train station.

Due to the upswing in terrorist activity both within Israel and on Israel’s southern border, the Erez crossing with Gaza remains closed – thereby preventing some 17,000 Gazans with Israeli permits from entering the Jewish State for their jobs.

For the past three weeks, Gaza’s ruling Hamas terrorist organization has sent – or enabled – violent rioters to its border with Israel, where they burn tires, and hurl rocks, Molotov cocktails and other explosives.

Earlier this week, a mob of Gazans also succeeded in cutting through the security fence during a riot on the border. The IDF told JewishPress.com that the breach will be repaired “shortly.”