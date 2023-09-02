Photo Credit: Omer Fichman / Flash 90
Eritrean asylum seekers who oppose the regime in Eritrea and pro regime activists clash with Israeli police in south Tel Aviv, September 2, 2023.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Saturday night that he will convene a special ministerial team on Sunday at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem following riots in south Tel Aviv by Eritrean infiltrators who are seeking asylum in the Jewish State.

Dozens of Cops Injured in Eritrean Riots in Tel Aviv

At least 140 people, including 30 police officers, were injured in the clashes between Eritreans who oppose and support the regime in their home country.

The riots began with a gathering outside the site of a planned event sponsored by the Embassy of Eritrea in Israel, aiming to prevent the affair from taking place.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in its statement that Sunday’s meeting is being held “to examine measures to be taken against illegal infiltrators who took part in the disturbances, including steps toward deportation.”

Police reported at least 39 arrests during the riot. Eight people were seriously injured and 13 more were reported in fair condition from the violence.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

