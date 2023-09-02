Photo Credit: Omer Fichman / Flash 90

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Saturday night that he will convene a special ministerial team on Sunday at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem following riots in south Tel Aviv by Eritrean infiltrators who are seeking asylum in the Jewish State.

At least 140 people, including 30 police officers, were injured in the clashes between Eritreans who oppose and support the regime in their home country.

The riots began with a gathering outside the site of a planned event sponsored by the Embassy of Eritrea in Israel, aiming to prevent the affair from taking place.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in its statement that Sunday’s meeting is being held “to examine measures to be taken against illegal infiltrators who took part in the disturbances, including steps toward deportation.”

Police reported at least 39 arrests during the riot. Eight people were seriously injured and 13 more were reported in fair condition from the violence.