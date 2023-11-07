Photo Credit: Google Maps

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office on Monday issued a statement saying: “Paul Kessler, 69, died as a result of injuries sustained during an altercation at a Pro-Israeli / Pro-Palestinian event, both of which were occurring simultaneously at the intersection of Westlake Blvd. and Thousand Oaks Blvd.”

BREAKING: This is the last photo of Paul Kessler taken just 5 minutes before he was attacked by an anti-Israel protester yesterday afternoon. I received photos and videos from a source at the scene. pic.twitter.com/QBbLIO0lBM — Christina Buttons (@buttonslives) November 7, 2023

A JEW WAS MURDERED AT AN ANTI-ISRAEL RALLY IN LOS ANGELES YWN reports that Paul Kessler, 65, was walking near a demonstration on Westlake Blvd In Ventura County, when an individual participating in the anti-Israel protest allegedly struck him in the face with a megaphone. The… pic.twitter.com/GcdUEftI0A — Elder of Ziyon ?? (@elderofziyon) November 7, 2023

Advertisement





“On November 5, 2023, at approximately 3:20 PM, multiple citizens called the Ventura County Sheriff’s Communication Center to report a battery had occurred at the intersection of Westlake Boulevard and Thousand Oaks Boulevard in the City of Thousand Oaks. The intersection was the location of a Pro-Israeli / Pro-Palestinian demonstration.

“Upon arrival, responding deputies located Kessler, who was suffering from a head injury. Witness accounts indicated that Kessler was involved in a physical altercation with counter-protestor(s). During the altercation, Kessler fell backwards and struck his head on the ground. Kessler was transported to an area hospital for advanced medical treatment. On November 6, 2023, Kessler succumbed to his injuries.

“An autopsy was performed on November 6, and the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the cause of death to be blunt force head injury and the manner of death homicide.

“This is an active and ongoing investigation, and the incident appears to be isolated and not part of a large effort.

“The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance from the public regarding this ongoing investigation. Anyone who witnessed or has knowledge of the incident, or who was present at the demonstration is encouraged to contact Detective Stump at (805) 384-4745.”

Online posts suggested that pro-Hamas elements in California and elsewhere in the US are hunting for Jews. The Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles posted this statement:

pic.twitter.com/e9r13j1RjU — Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles (@JFedLA) November 7, 2023

Jerry Nadler, a Jewish Congressman representing New York, posted: “A 69-year-old Jewish man in LA was killed by a violent anti-Israel protestor(sic). I strongly encourage people of goodwill, people seeking peace to separate themselves from those glorifying & committing violence. Help calm the tide of hate.”

Or ban pro-Hamas protests. Whichever makes better sense to you.