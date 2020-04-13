Photo Credit: Kobi Gideon / GPO

Anyone who considers himself a leader of Israel must prove he can stand up to any kind of pressure and threat, Blue & White faction leader Benny Gantz said Monday night as he talked about the need for a unity government in a statement delivered shortly after that of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Gantz noted in his statement that the raging COVID-19 coronavirus has forced everyone to recalculate their political and other agendas and he, at least, clearly has taken that reality to heart.

But both men have been negotiating the same issue for weeks; earlier in the day they reached a stalemate that seemed destined to force Gantz to return the mandate for forming a coalition government back to President Reuven Rivlin.

Things may be looking up, however: shortly after Gantz delivered his statement, Netanyahu tweeted him a message, saying he is waiting for him at the Prime Minister’s Residence. “Let us meet and sign an agreement tonight on a national unity emergency government that will save lives and work for the citizens of Israel,” he wrote.

Whether it happens remains to be seen.

“Anyone who considers himself a leader of this country and this nation must prove at all times that it can stand as a steel wall against all pressure and threat,” Gantz said in his statement.

“A little over a year ago, I entered public life and, together with my partners, established the greatest political power in the last decade. They gave me the backing to do what our state needs, and not fold in the face of pressures, condemnations and threats, Gantz said.

“After the last elections, a new emergency was created, and we faced two options: to drag Israel into a fourth election or to set up a national emergency government. I chose to follow a path to form a government while taking personal and political risks. I didn’t want Blue & White to fall apart, but I didn’t flinch when my colleagues did and went ahead.

“The emergency has forced us all to recalculate. Netanyahu realized he needed my help in dealing with the crisis. We are in a tough war, the number of dead is increasing and reaching huge proportions. At this hour, no one will preach to me about politics and rebuke me for choosing our citizens.

“A few days ago, Netanyahu and I reached a decent compromise, one that provides a fair distribution of the huge burden facing the emergency government. We have reached the required conclusions.

“I hope and insist that we exercise them for the benefit of Israel’s citizens. A strong leader is tested in the ability to lead and not to be lead.

“Netanyahu, we have reached the moment of truth. History will not forgive those who flee. The citizens expect us to make tough decisions, they expect us to decide that we are loyal to the state and its citizens first of all. It’s either a national emergency government or an election in the midst of a crisis.”