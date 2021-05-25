Photo Credit: Pixabay

Violent anti-Semitic attacks are on the rise in the US, how are you responding to it?

No, and no anti-Semite is going to scare me into making Aliyah

Yes, but I show them anyway 44%, 4 votes 4 votes 44% 4 votes - 44% of all votes

No, but I hide them to be smart 22%, 2 votes 2 votes 22% 2 votes - 22% of all votes

No, and no anti-Semite is going to scare me into making Aliyah 22%, 2 votes 2 votes 22% 2 votes - 22% of all votes

Yes, and I hide them. 11%, 1 vote 1 vote 11% 1 vote - 11% of all votes Total Votes: 9 × You or your IP had already vote. You or your IP had already vote. Yes, and I hide them.

