Violent anti-Semitic attacks are on the rise in the US, how are you responding to it?
Are you afraid to publicly display Jewish identifiers (Yarmulke, Hebrew writing, etc.) in New York or the US?
Yes, but I show them anyway 44%, 4 votes
No, but I hide them to be smart 22%, 2 votes
No, and no anti-Semite is going to scare me into making Aliyah 22%, 2 votes
Yes, and I hide them. 11%, 1 vote
Total Votes: 9
May 25, 2021
