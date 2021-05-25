Photo Credit: Pixabay

Violent anti-Semitic attacks are on the rise in the US, how are you responding to it?

Are you afraid to publicly display Jewish identifiers (Yarmulke, Hebrew writing, etc.) in New York or the US?
Advertisement

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleBoy Reminds Hatzalah Volunteers that Miracles Happen
Next articleBiden, Putin to Meet in Person Next Month
Jewish Press Staff
http://www.jewishpress.com
Loading Facebook Comments ...