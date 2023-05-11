Photo Credit: Atia Mohammed/Flash90

Seven armed terrorists were arrested Wednesday in the town of Qabatiya, south of Jenin after they had surrendered to Israeli security forces, News12 reported. The seven were handed over to Shin Bet interrogators and are now being held by Israel.

Some of the armed terrorists are identified with the Islamic Jihad, and security forces suspect that they were on their way to carry out an attack against the background of the war in the Gaza Strip, and perhaps lost heart. The IDF suspects they may have been complicit in the attacks that took place in the Jenin area recently.

Terrorists’ surrendering directly to the Israeli security forces is rare, since usually terrorist operatives surrender themselves to the Palestinian Authority and are then detained in the PA prison in Jericho. These seven terrorists turned themselves in during the IDF operation in Qabatiya, where early Wednesday morning the Paratroopers’ special eliminated two terrorists who shot at the fighters from a vehicle (IDF Eliminates 2 Terrorists Who Fired at our Soldiers South of Jenin).