Photo Credit: Hatzalah without Borders

In a drive-by terror attack, Arabs opened fire at a passing car near Migdalim on Monday night. The car, with both parents and three children in it, was hit by multiple bullets, but miraculously, almost no one was injured.

The mother, who was driving, was cut in the hand.

In a separate attack, a bus went up in flames on Road 443, apparently from a firebomb attack.