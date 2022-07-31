Photo Credit: TPS

In the first half of 2022, Arab terrorists have committed over 3,700 terrorist attacks against Israelis, Sauveteurs sans Frontières (SSF) Judea and Samaria reported Sunday.

As a result of attacks and violence by Arabs against Israelis in the first six months of 2022, 21 Israeli were murdered, leaving behind 43 orphans, and 316 were injured.

SSF recorded 2,692 rock attacks, 577 Molotov cocktail attacks, 542 incidents of roadblocks with burning tires, 178 attempts to blind Israeli drivers with a laser, 33 explosive charges, 41 arson incidents, 30 attacks with fireworks, 25 bottles of paint thrown at vehicles, 21 rock obstacles on the road, 14 shooting attacks, one vehicular attack, and seven thwarted stabbing attacks.

159 Israelis were injured in rock attacks, including 98 civilians, 40 soldiers, and 21 policemen.

The Shin Bet security service recorded 189 terror attacks in June, including a shooting attack at Yosef’s Tomb in Shechem (Nablus) in which three Israelis were injured.

The bulk of the incidents occurred in the months of April and May. At the beginning of May, Vyacheslav Golev was shot dead at the entrance to the city of Ariel in Samaria. In the attack before that, a terrorist from Jenin shot and killed three Israelis in the heart of Tel Aviv. Before that, a terrorist shot and killed five people in the city of Bnei Brak. In the second attack, two Islamist terrorists shot and killed two Israelis in the city of Hadera. In Be’er Sheva, a terrorist stabbed and murdered four Israelis. Jerusalem has been the scene of several attacks as well.

The SSF noted that as for the counting of incidents, if at the same time 10 vehicles were attacked simultaneously on the road, this is counted in the report as one incident, and therefore the number of attacks is probably larger than what was documented in the report.

The report does not include hundreds of attacks against Israeli security forces during nightly operations, as the focus of the report is terrorism aimed to harm civilians.