Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz warned Wednesday evening in a statement that as long as terrorists are targeting Jews, Western society itself is in danger.

The attempted terror attack in Sweden is another symbolic example that terrorism against Jews poses a danger to the entire Western society. The terrorist didn’t care how many Swedes would die, as long as he could also kill Jews. Until Jews are safe, Western society isn’t safe. — ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) January 31, 2024

“The attempted terror attack in Sweden is another symbolic example that terrorism against Jews poses a danger to the entire Western society,” Katz wrote in a post on the X social media platform.

“The terrorist didn’t care how many Swedes would die, as long as he could also kill Jews. Until Jews are safe, Western society isn’t safe,” Katz warned.

Israeli Embassy Targeted in Attempted Terror Attack in Sweden

The Israeli Embassy in Stockholm, Sweden was targeted in an attempted terror attack earlier in the day, with embassy staff discovering an apparent explosive device outside the building. The staff notified Swedish police, who immediately responded together with the country’s national bomb squad.

Today we were subject to an attempted attack against the Embassy of Israel in Stockholm and its employees. We thank the Swedish authorities for their swift response. We will not be intimidated by terror. — Ziv Nevo Kulman ???️ (@zivnk) January 31, 2024

A spokesperson for Swedish police told the SVT broadcaster that the device was later detonated in a controlled explosion, Reuters reported.

It’s still not clear who was behind the attack.