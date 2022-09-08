Photo Credit: Israel Police

Tel Aviv’s police prevented a massive terror attack in the heart of Tel Aviv on Thursday afternoon when they captured a heavily armed Arab in Jaffa (Yafo), before he could initiate his deadly attack.

The police stated they prevented a disaster when they located in Jaffa, a resident of the Palestinian Authority who was in Israel illegally, while in the possession of a Carlo submachine gun and two pipe bombs.

Police on patrol identified a man who arroused their suspicions in the area of ​​the Clock Square in Jaffa. During the inspection, the suspect was found to be illegally in Israel, and that he was heavily armed.

השוטרים שעצרו את המחבל ביפו pic.twitter.com/L7zDwRtOgP — בז news (@1717Bazz) September 8, 2022

The suspect was immediately arrested and taken to the police station for questioning.

Reports say that during the initial interrogation of the terrorist in the field, he admitted that he “came to carry out an attack in Tel Aviv.”

נמנע פיגוע גדול בתל אביב-המחבל נעצר במקרה! גל הטרור מתחיל לזלוג מצפון השומרון לערי ישראל, התגבור של צה"ל בקו התפר איננו הרמטי.

למי שיש נשק שייקח עמו כשהוא יוצא מהבית, המשטרה חייבת לתגבר את מרכזי הערים בישראל בכוחות גדולים! pic.twitter.com/N0irfoaoxt — יוני בן מנחם yoni ben menachem (@yonibmen) September 8, 2022

Reports further indicate that the suspect had previously been caught with a knife on the Temple Mount in April and served only a few months in prison for the offense.

The suspect is in his 20s and a resident of the Rafidia neighborhood in Shechem (Nablus).

Police spokesman Eli Levy told Kan 11 news that “a disaster was avoided. Alertness has been raised.”

Israel contended with a massive wave of attacks in April which left 19 Israelis dead. The IDF has since stepped up its counterterrorism efforts, while the terrorists have intensified their efforts to carry out further attacks.