At least one Israeli was confirmed dead and several others were injured late Thursday afternoon when a rocket struck a three-story residential building in Rehovot.

תיעוד נוסף מזירת פגיעת הרקטה בבניין מגורים ב-רחובות pic.twitter.com/v2wJOsZZBp — בז news (@1717Bazz) May 11, 2023

At least six people were injured in the attack, including a man in critical condition who was trapped under the rubble; fire crews were extricating him from under the rubble, according to a spokesperson for United Hatzalah.

“MDA EMTs and paramedics at the scene have reported a man whose leg was caught under a fallen beam and a woman who was walking in the building at the time of the impact. Both individuals are conscious,” said a spokesperson for Magen David Adom.

“At least one entire floor was erased by the impact,” said a reporter on the scene from Galei Tzahal IDF Army Radio. The building was being evacuated as it was no longer safe for residents. The building next door was also damaged by the explosion of the rocket.

According to a statement by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror organization in Gaza, the rocket that hit the building was the group’s new “Burak 85” long-range, large explosive rocket.

Several people were reportedly trapped on a floor above one in which residents were taking refuge from the attack in their private bomb shelters.

Police are on the scene, as are members of the bomb squad who are scanning the building for further explosives.

In Ashkelon, “There were 20 launches in four separate barrages fired at the city owithin the last several minutes,” a spokesperson for the city said in a statement.

In the southern border city of Sderot, two homes also sustained direct hits, but both were empty as their occupants had evacuated earlier in the week.

This is a developing story.