A barrage of rocket fire launched by Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon struck the northern Israeli city of Kiryat Shmona on Monday night.

Rockets were also fired at Birnit, Manara, Petah and Zarit.

No physical injuries were reported in any of the attacks.

Earlier in the day, IDF fighter jets struck two Hezbollah weapons storage facilities near the city of Sidon in Lebanon.

The strike was carried out in response to the launch of an explosive drone towards Moshav Arbel in the Lower Galilee, near Lake Kinneret. No one was physically injured in the explosion.

IDF fighter jets struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in the areas of Meiss El Jabal and al-Adisa in Lebanon.

Earlier in the day, IDF fighter jets struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in the area of Dhayra in southern Lebanon, a Hezbollah launch post was struck in the area of Aitaroun and terrorist infrastructure was struck in the area of al-Adisa, as well as additional areas in Lebanon.

