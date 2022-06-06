Photo Credit: Gunner Bothman/TPS

The police’s elite Yamam counterterrorism unit was successful in capturing two Arabs on Monday who were apparently on their way to carry out a terror attack in Tel Aviv.

The police stated that Yamam operatives arrested the two in south Tel Aviv on suspicion that they were “planning to carry out a hostile activity.”

The two suspects, residents of Shechem (Nablus) in Samaria, were in Israel illegally and without the required permits.

The two were taken for interrogation by the Shin Bet security service to clarify the circumstances of their entry into Israel.

Israel’s security services are on high alert following several deadly terror attacks that the country experienced in recent weeks. The IDF has deployed massive forces along the line between Judea and Samaria the rest of Israel to prevent the illegal passage of Arabs from the Palestinian Authority into Israeli cities to carry out attacks.

The latest attack occurred in Elad, in which two terrorists axed to death three Israeli men, leaving behind 16 orphans.

A week before that, Vyacheslav Golev was shot dead at the entrance to the city of Ariel in Samaria. In the attack before that, a terrorist from Jenin shot and killed three Israelis in the heart of Tel Aviv. Before that, a terrorist from Yabed shot and killed five people in the city of Bnei Brak. In the second attack, two Islamist terrorists shot and killed two Israelis in the city of Hadera. In Be’er Sheva, a terrorist stabbed and murdered four Israelis. Jerusalem has been the scene of several attacks as well.