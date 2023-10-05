Photo Credit: Olivier Fitoussi / Flash 90

Direct flights will soon be launched between Israel and Mexico, Transportation Minister Miri Regev announced Thursday during a visit to the country.

The flights will run between Tel Aviv and Mexico City.

Advertisement





“The direct flights from Israel to Mexico will save passengers many hours and a lot of money,” Regev noted.

“Until now, the flights between the countries have only been possible with a stopover in Europe, the USA or Canada.

“Very soon the direct flights will be launched and will shorten many hours for flying,” she said.

The minister gave no specifics on when the direct flights will be launched.