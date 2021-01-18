Photo Credit: Eitan Elhadez-Barak/TPS

In accordance with the visa waiver agreement signed and ratified by the State of Israel and the United Arab Emirates, the UAE has postponed the visa waiver program for Israeli travelers to the country until July 2021.

The stated reason has to do with the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement



The Abu Dhabi government cited a clause in the agreement with Israel that allows the delay in implementation in order to protect public health, noting that the action is being taken to prevent further spread of the novel coronavirus.

Following the announcement, Israel’s Foreign Ministry has announced that citizens of the Jewish State who plan to travel to the UAE will need to obtain a tourist visa prior to their flight.

Those planning on visiting the UAE should consult with their travel agency or the airline on how to obtain the necessary visas.

Israelis Returning from UAE to be Quarantined in Coronavirus Hotels

It is also important to remember that at least for the time being, Israelis and other travelers who arrive in Israel from the United Arab Emirates (and Brazil) are required to remain in quarantine at state-run “coronavirus hotels” for a period of 10 to 14 days immediately after landing in Israel.