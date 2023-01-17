Photo Credit: ‘Combatants for Peace’ Facebook

‘Combatants for Peace,’ an Israeli NGO “committed to non-violent action against the Israeli occupation and all forms of violence in Israel and the Palestinian territories,” on Tuesday sent a letter to the American embassy in Israel, demanding to reduce American security aid due to the recent measures of the new government and the appointment of Itamar Ben Gvir as Minister of National Security, Makor Rishon reported.

The group demanded that the US government significantly reduce its military support provided to the IDF and the Border Guard, claiming that the funds and equipment received by these two entities might help implement right-wing policies.

Advertisement





“The Border Guard could become under Ben Gvir the armed and official arm of Rabbi Kahane’s movement Kach,” the letter states, suggesting that “the intention of Minister Ben Gvir and the Otzma Yehudit party is to change the rules of engagement on an ethnic basis is particularly appalling.”

The CfP letter concludes: “Since, according to the coalition agreements, within 90 days of the formation of the government, the powers of the Border Guard will be transferred from the police to the command of Minister Ben Gvir, we request that you forward this letter to senior officials in the US Senate for their immediate review.”

Were they aware that the US Senate has its own mailbox? Did they want to save on the airmail stamps? Do they have email accounts? We hear many Senators have acquired those, too.

Some four years ago, Channel 14 revealed recordings of a Jewish CfP activist who said in a conversation with a PA Arab that the Arabs must carry out a third intifada to expel the Jews from Judea and Samaria: “We won’t leave here without you letting us have it. I’m not supposed to say this because I’m one of the Combatants for Peace, but it seems to me that the Israelis will only get out of here if you make a third intifada.”

According to NGO Monitor, Combatants for Peace received NIS 2,297,236 ($671,853) from foreign governmental bodies in 2014-2021. Its donors include Switzerland, Bread for the World/EED (Germany), Rosa Luxemburg Stiftung (Germany), ZFD-Germany, New Israel Fund, and SIVMO (Support Committee Israeli Peace and Human Rights Organizations).