Two men were killed in separate storm-related accidents Wednesday as Hurricane Idalia slammed into Florida’s northwestern Gulf coast.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) confirmed the deaths, according to FOX 35 Orlando.

The Category 3 Hurricane Idalia made landfall along Keaton Beach area in Taylor County, state officials said. Keaton Beach is approximately 75 miles southeast of Tallahassee.

Power lines, trees and various other objects were knocked down and blown around by the storm. Among those were a 100-year-old oak tree that landed on the Governor’s Mansion in Tallahassee, while the wife and three children of Governor Ron DeSantis was inside. The governor’s wife, Casey DeSantis, tweeted that everyone was safe and hoped the same for the rest of those impacted by the hurricane.

Storm surge from the hurricane flooded communities along the coast from Cedar Key all the way north, causing catastrophic damage; it reached a record 6.9 feet in Cedar Key.

Hundreds of thousands of Floridians were left without power in the storm, the first hurricane to hit the region since record keeping began in the mid-1800s.

