Photo Credit: White House Photograph Office / Clinton Administration

The woman once referred to as US President Jimmy Carter’s “co-president,” First Lady Rosalyn Carter, has died.

She was 96 years old.

Rosalyn Carter suffered from declining health over the past several years and was diagnosed in May with dementia.

The former First Lady died peacefully at home in Plains, Georgia with her family around her, just days after joining her husband in hospice care.

President Carter said that his wife was his “equal partner in everything I ever accomplished,” in a statement released by the Carter Center.

“She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalyn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me.”

The former First Lady is survived by her husband and their four children — Jack, Chip, Jeff, and Amy — as well as 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. One grandson died in 2015.