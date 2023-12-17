Photo Credit: Wisam Haslmaoun/Flash90

Let’s put it this way: if some rare disease had swept through America, killing everyone 25 and older, it would become very inhospitable for Jews. A survey conducted online by The Harris Poll and HarrisX within the United States from December 13-14 among 2,034 registered voters, asked, “Do you think that the long-term answer to the Israel-Palestinian dispute is for Arab states to absorb the Palestinians, for there to be two states, Israel and Palestine, or for Israel to be ended and given to Hamas and the Palestinians?” and, God help us, 51% of respondents ages 18-24 preferred “for Israel to be ended.”

Now, among respondents ages 25-34, only 31% picked the “Israel be ended” option, ages 35-44 were even less enthusiastic – 24%, and the fate of Israel was safe with the 55-64 crowd – only 13% want it annihilated, and the 65+ are truly harmless – 4%.

It certainly implies that when that age group chants “From the river to the sea” they know exactly what it means, even if they can’t name which river or which sea.

Even more disturbing are the seemingly inherent contradictions in the 18-24 groups’ answers be related questions. In fact, right next to the above offensive result, comes this question:

“Do you believe that Hamas attackers on October 7th committed rapes and other crimes against women or is that not the case?”

And, surprise, surprise, respondents ages 18-24 believed the charges against Hamas by a majority of 76%.

Older respondents believed those charges by higher percentage points, but still, is it conceivable that the same people who attribute vicious criminal acts to Hamas would also support the idea of letting it replace Israel?

If it is, then we must accept some very “Clockwork Orange” assumptions about the younger voters of America (Stanley Kubrick’s 1971 film “A Clockwork Orange” depicted a dystopian future Britain ruled by ruthless youth gangs).

In response to the question, “Should women’s groups explicitly condemn Hamas for committing rapes and other crimes against women, or should such groups not take a stand on the issue?” a hefty 81% of the 18-24 age group said they should.

80% of the 18-24 age group also think the groups condemned Hamas for the rapes – but as previously reported, the major women’s groups actually did not condemn Hamas at all, or if they did, it took a long time and only much public criticism.

And in response to, “Who is primarily responsible for putting civilians in Gaza in harm’s way – Hamas or Israel?” only 54% of the 18-24 age group voted Hamas.

The poll asked if the respondents believe Hamas has voluntary popular support of the Gazan population, or not, “Do you think Hamas is supported by the majority of Palestinians in Gaza, or is Hamas a terror group that rules the people of Gaza with force and fear and is not supported by them?”

64% of the 18-24 age group agreed that Gazan support for Hamas is voluntary which seems to line up with the insane results from the PCPSR survey of Arabs in Gaza, Judea and Samaria.

In any event, in this instance, no matter what you and I may think of Hamas, 64% of the 18-24 group correctly asserted that “Hamas is supported by the majority of Palestinians in Gaza.” The older age group stuck with President Joe Biden’s Pollyanna vision of a peaceful “Palestinian” people who are terrorized by the evil Hamas.

If this is any indication, these are America’s future leaders.