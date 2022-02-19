Photo Credit: City of New York via Twitter

New York City Mayor Eric Adams hosted a meeting Thursday at City Hall to discuss ways to fight antisemitic hate crimes.

.@NYCMayor hosts Jewish community leaders for a roundtable strategy meeting on combatting the rise of anti-Semitic hate crimes in New York City.

Leaders from the city’s Jewish communities across the five boroughs attended the meeting, along with members of the NYPD, city agency representatives and members of the City Council’s Jewish Caucus, according to BoroPark24.

The meeting was coordinated and led by senior mayor adviser Joel Eisdorfer, a resident of the Borough Park neighborhood of Brooklyn, and Fred Kreizman, Commissioner of the mayor’s Community Affairs Unit.

Eisdorfer, a political activist and long-time friend of the mayor, was appointed to the advisory role last week. He is the first Hassidic Jews to join the mayor’s senior staff. He is the third Orthodox Jew to be appointed to the Adams administration.

The A Team at City Hall:

Joel Eisdorfer, Senior Advisor to @NYCMayor

Fred Kreizman, Commissioner @mayorsCAU

Menashe Shapiro, Deputy Chief of Staff @menasheshapiro pic.twitter.com/TgytfYN5F7 — Josh Mehlman (@JoshMehlman) February 18, 2022

NYPD officers last week arrested a man who randomly attacked as Hassidic man a week ago Sunday in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn. The victim was punched in face, a blow that knocked off his hat as well. Crown Heights Shomrim patrol was immediately notified and together with NYPD caught the suspect, who was placed under arrest, according to COLLive.com.

NYPD Inspector Richie Taylor, the highest-ranking observant Jew in the police force, noted that Adams was personally involved in directing the response last week to an attack on a 22-year-old Jewish man in Flatbush, and soon after a second attack on a 14-year-old Jewish boy.

“Thank God now we have a mayor who is at the forefront of the fight against hate crimes,” Taylor said.