Photo Credit: City of New York via Twitter
NYC Mayor Eric Adams meets with Jewish community leaders to discuss ways to fight antisemitic hate crimes, Feb. 17 2022

New York City Mayor Eric Adams hosted a meeting Thursday at City Hall to discuss ways to fight antisemitic hate crimes.

Leaders from the city’s Jewish communities across the five boroughs attended the meeting, along with members of the NYPD, city agency representatives and members of the City Council’s Jewish Caucus, according to BoroPark24.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams Appoints 2 Orthodox Jews to New Administration

The meeting was coordinated and led by senior mayor adviser Joel Eisdorfer, a resident of the Borough Park neighborhood of Brooklyn, and Fred Kreizman, Commissioner of the mayor’s Community Affairs Unit.

Eisdorfer, a political activist and long-time friend of the mayor, was appointed to the advisory role last week. He is the first Hassidic Jews to join the mayor’s senior staff. He is the third Orthodox Jew to be appointed to the Adams administration.

NYPD officers last week arrested a man who randomly attacked as Hassidic man a week ago Sunday in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn. The victim was punched in face, a blow that knocked off his hat as well. Crown Heights Shomrim patrol was immediately notified and together with NYPD caught the suspect, who was placed under arrest, according to COLLive.com.

NYPD Inspector Richie Taylor, the highest-ranking observant Jew in the police force, noted that Adams was personally involved in directing the response last week to an attack on a 22-year-old Jewish man in Flatbush, and soon after a second attack on a 14-year-old Jewish boy.

NYPD Arrests Antisemitic Assailant in Friday Night Hate Attack
“Thank God now we have a mayor who is at the forefront of the fight against hate crimes,” Taylor said.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
