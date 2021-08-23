Photo Credit: New York City Mayor's Office / YouTube screen grab

All New York City Department of Education teachers and staff will be required to get at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine by September 27, according to multiple local and media sources.

The mandate was issued Monday morning (Aug. 23).

Advertisement



The new mandate is estimated to affect approximately 148,000 Dept. of Ed. Employees, according to a report by The New York Times.

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a mandate in July requiring all municipal employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus by the start of the new school year, set for September 13.

An option to undergo weekly COVID-19 PCR testing was made available to those who are not vaccinated and who decline to be vaccinated.

In accordance with the new mandate, teachers, principals, kitchen workers and all other school staff and central office staff are losing that option, amNY pointed out Monday in a report.

Those city employees must provide proof of having received at least one shot of vaccine prior to September 27.