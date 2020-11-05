Photo Credit: Ann Koffsky / Apples & Honey Press

Title: Kayla and Kugel’s Happy Hanukkah

Author: Ann D. Koffsky

Publisher: Apples & Honey Press



Ann D. Koffsky’s new picture book, Kayla and Kugel’s Happy Hanukkah, is a delightful introduction to Chanukah.

We meet Kayla, a sprightly pigtailed girl who dotes on her dog, Kugel. While preparing for Chanukah, Kayla explains to Kugel why we celebrate it. And when she goes to her attic to unpack menorahs and candles, Kugel playfully digs into a Purim box, dons a cute costume, and gets into a bit of minor mischief.

The book’s illustrations are stunning. The yellows, golds, purples, blues, and greens are particularly rich and radiant. Koffsky’s vibrant and whimsical artwork complements her clear, lively, and informative text.

Parents, relatives, and friends of toddlers, kindergarten children, and first-graders will enjoy reading Kayla and Kugel’s Happy Hanukkah aloud to youngsters. Not only will kids learn basic facts about Chanukah’s significance, they will also enjoy this lovely book’s spirit of fun and its warm depiction of this joyous holiday.