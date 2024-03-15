Photo Credit: Courtesy

No other country in the world would experience an influx of immigration during a time of war, but Israel is the special lone exception. According to stats from Nefesh B’Nefesh, along with the Aliyah and Integration Ministry, The Jewish Agency for Israel, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael, and JNF-USA, 720 new olim arrived in Israel since Oct 7 and over a quarter of this number, 200 immigrants, arrived in just the last week of 2023.

The horrific events of October 7 unveiled to many Diaspora Jews a scary reality of increased antisemitism and emotions they have been suppressing for decades: that they belong in Eretz HaKadosh. Now more than ever before, Jews around the world long for a connection to Israel. Jews have had their eyes forcibly opened and now understand that their cushiony homes in the U.S., Europe, Latin America, Canada and beyond are not immune to the blatant displays of antisemitism whose tentacles have spread globally. Rafi Shulman and Lara Itzhaki, who run Olim Advisors, a concierge aliyah company that assists people to relocate to Israel, actually reported a surge in applications. “We actually have several people who moved up their aliyah dates because they were so inspired by what was going on in Israel and wanted to be a part of this,” they said.

Advertisement





Many have already taken the plunge and made aliyah and there are many more that are currently seriously contemplating moving soon, in the near future, or toward retirement age. In addition, there are lots of Jews who aren’t thinking of making aliyah but want to establish a connection with Israel by buying a vacation or investment home. There are a myriad of challenges when it comes to moving to or buying a home in any new country and Israel with its complicated bureaucratic policies and foreign language is no different.

Many are dissuaded by what it takes to make this dream a reality and cast it aside, while others begin the process only to be inundated with the multitude of required forms and frustrating bureaucracy requirements even before getting to Israel and get tired out. Further, the process of buying a home in Israel is very different from inside the U.S. and finding real estate professionals that one can trust from abroad is challenging. To address these aliyah and real estate needs, Olim Advisors and its real estate partners are here to make sure that this never happens.

“The Gaza war has awakened a desire in Jews throughout the world to connect with Israel, but many are not sure how to go about doing this. Whether they want to make aliyah or buy a home in Israel, we can help!” said Shulman. Founded in 2016 by brother and sister team, Shulman and Itzhaki are very well-knowledgeable of the ins and outs of the aliyah and real estate process. They have helped thousands of Anglos and other olim make aliyah and buy homes in Israel by guiding them through the immigration and home-buying process, step by step, ensuring a streamlined process where stress is minimized, time is saved, loss is prevented, and their clients’ rights and interests are fully protected. And it doesn’t stop there; Olim Advisors also help new immigrants adjust to Israeli life and settle into their new homes.

More than just filing the paperwork and finding a few homes for rent or sale, Olim Advisors will help you with everything from choosing the right community for your family to finding appropriate housing. They will ease your move by helping you select a shipping company, enrolling your kids in the right schools that suit their needs, helping you select a medical plan, coordinating bureaucracy appointments and acting as a translator and advocate in each meeting. Even time-consuming issues like switching utilities, setting up automatic bank payments, and applying for arnona discounts are all under the umbrella of Olim Advisors’ care and guidance.

For those who are contemplating moving to Israel or buying a home in Israel but have security concerns, Shulman notes that their worries are valid and understandable, which is why he doesn’t recommend prospective immigrants just hop on a plane and make aliyah. He is confident that the situation will improve soon and once the war is won, Israel “will once again be a safe and vibrant country. And from a real estate perspective, now is actually a good time to buy since the market has cooled down in 2023.”

He tells those who are interested in making aliyah that it can be a long process, so it’s best to start thinking of making aliyah now and planning for it since the process could take months. And to those who want to buy a home in Israel, he asserts that “there no better time than now to act, and the bottom line is that Israel is the Jewish home and safest place in the world for Jews!”

Olim Advisors has demystified the aliyah process by inviting four olim and seven companies (see sidebar) to co-host two informational webinars on March 17 and 31 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. EST on topics such as: tips for seniors making aliyah, making aliyah with kids, how to buy a home, and transferring money to Israel. The webinars will showcase four communities (Jerusalem, Nahariya, Netanya, and Modiin) by having qualified representatives profile neighborhoods in addition to including professionals in the real estate industry talk about pre-sale and unique buying opportunities.

“Having made aliyah ourselves, we know exactly what olim are facing and we genuinely understand the hardest aspects of the moving and adjustment processes. We leverage our knowledge, experience and contacts to manage all of your needs for you, from A to Z,” assured Shulman and Itzhaki. Moving to any country can seem daunting, but with the help of Olim Advisors, you are getting a partner who will hold your hand through the entire process assuring that your journey to the Holy Land is a dream come reality.

Stop fantasizing and join the movement! Check out the upcoming webinars to learn more!

* * * * *

IsraTransfer : IsraTransfer is Israel’s leading foreign currency provider. They are an alternative to customers who are not satisfied with the dominance and high fees of banks. See www.isratransfer.com.

Avraham Levinsky Law Firm: The Avraham Levinsky Law Firm specializes in working with Anglo and foreign investors who wish to invest in the Israeli real estate market. It prides itself on providing a high level of service and to guidance through the entire buying process.

RE/MAX Vision: As one of the largest and most experienced real estate offices in Jerusalem, RE/MAX Vision has a team of experienced, professional real estate agents who will assist olim in buying, selling or renting their dream home in Jerusalem. All of their agents are experts in their respective neighborhoods and as licensed professionals, they are dedicated to providing clients with the highest levels of service, in buying, selling or renting properties in Jerusalem. See www.remaxjerusalem.com/en/about.

Omega Mortgages: Run by people who have made aliyah themselves over a decade ago, Omega Mortgage, in conjunction with two other mortgage experts, uses their vast knowledge and experience, including their strong purchasing power, to help tailor the best mortgage for its clients and their needs.

Home In Israel: Home In Israel Real Estate has been operating in Netanya since 2002 and teamed up with international company Keller Williams. They specialize in marketing new residential projects and selling more resale properties than any other Real Estate office in Netanya. See homeinisrael.com/en/home-2.

Electra Residences and Zemach Hammerman

HaBayit Shelanu: Founded in 2022, the company has quickly grown to become one of the leading real estate agencies in Modiin. They work with clients to help them find the right home – whether that involves aiding clients to select the right neighborhood, or if it means helping them come up with a realistic budget to suit their lifestyle requirements.