Judaism is an amazing religion that has so many benefits. Here are my top seven reasons why I love being Jewish.

1. Women are valued and held in high regard.

Women are honored and respected in Judaism.

Don’t roll your eyes at this one; it’s absolutely true. While it’s possible that certain individuals don’t respect women the way they should, that’s not what Judaism promotes.

Women play a central role in Jewish survival. Every story of persecution throughout history ends with a woman saving the day. The Torah, our primary Jewish text, states that in every generation it is the righteous Jewish women who saved the entire generation. Miriam merited our Exodus from Egypt in the story of Passover. Esther is front and center in saving us from the wicked Haman in the story of Purim. Yehudit slayed our biggest opponent and won the war in the story of Hanukkah, when everyone else was beginning to give up.

Throughout the Torah, women are respected and spoken of positively. For example, when Abraham and Sarah have a disagreement, G-d tells Abraham to listen to the voice of Sarah, his wife (Genesis 21:12). “Whatever Sarah tells you, listen to her voice.” Commentaries explain that Sarah’s prophecy was more potent and powerful than her husband’s.

The marriage contract, ketubah, is primarily concerned with the husband’s obligations to his wife. It delineates his requirement to provide her with food, shelter, and clothing. He is also obligated to ensure he is responsive to her in all ways.

2. Physical pleasure is important, too.

While some religions call for the denouncement of the physical pleasures of the world, Judaism emphasizes the importance of physical pleasure in general. We are commanded to eat meat and drink wine at certain times and beautify our surroundings and belongings. It is a mitzvah, a commandment, to physically beautify and enhance the observance of Shabbat with physical pleasures. Buying jewelry and wearing beautiful new clothing is promoted for holidays. We are meant to enjoy the physical instead of neglecting it.

Even the care of our physical needs and the needs of our family is a commandment.

Many other religions negate the physical claiming that it takes away from higher spiritual goals. Judaism demands that we partake in the physical and elevate it. That is the primary way to attain holiness – through proper engagement in the world, not from running away from it.

3. Nobody is perfect.

In Judaism, it’s not all or nothing. No one is expected to be perfect. That’s why the Torah gives you the commandment called teshuva, which can only be fulfilled after you mess up.

We are humans, not machines. Perfection isn’t the goal; growth is. Even the greatest leaders in Jewish history, starting from Abraham and Moses, made some serious mistakes. No one is infallible.

We are meant to learn from our mistakes and keep moving in the right direction.

Mistakes are valuable, and are even at the core of developing real self-esteem. Judaism recognizes this and encourages growth through learning from our mistakes.

4. Judaism is a relationship, not just a religion.

Judaism is about developing a relationship with G-d one that promotes love, not fear of punishment.

I was visiting my hometown, Atlanta, Georgia, when I needed a haircut. As an observant, married woman, I cover my hair in public, and therefore asked a salon if they would accommodate me in a private room.

We headed into a back room, and the hairdresser actually expressed that she had never met a Jewish person before. She was intrigued by all the laws and details that accompanied Orthodox Judaism.

With a heavy southern accent, she asked me, “So…what happens when you sin?”

I looked at her somewhat confused and responded, “I’m not sure what you mean.”

“You know, like what happens when you do something wrong? Does lightning strike, or something? Do you get punished?”

I was shocked by her question, but was happy to answer that Judaism doesn’t view G-d as a big, bad wolf-type figure, looking to punish us whenever we sin. I explained that nothing physical happens per se, and that it’s always a person’s choice as to whether or not she wants to follow G-d’s command.

Judaism takes the opposite approach of the fire and brimstone as a form of motivation to serve G-d. We always have free will to choose how and if we honor G-d in our life. The goal of Judaism is connection, and performing commandments is meant to develop a deep relationship.

Mitzvot, like prayer, helps us develop a relationship with G-d. It is a way to hand our burden to G-d and lean on Him. He is our unchanging rock and support, no matter how we choose to live.

5. Judaism helps you stay happy.

Torah is the instruction manual for life. G-d gives us life, and tells us how to live it the best way possible by providing guidelines for living your best and happiest life.

For example, Judaism values connection over accomplishment – unlike what society promotes. A healthy, thriving family is the ultimate goal, rather than earthly pursuits such as professional success and the mass accumulation of fancy possessions.

When you think about your happiest moment in life, it probably has to do with connection. That is because connection is the root of all joy.

Prayer, giving charity, and laws governing marriage all have benefits to them that help us live our best and happiest life.

6. Intellectual pursuits have their own rewards.

A family friend of ours graduated from Harvard and was one of six people accepted into a fellowship program out of thousands that applied. He is one of the youngest doctors appointed Chairman of Anesthesia in the history of the U.S., and was recently presented with the Doctor of the Year award amongst a nationwide group of anesthesiologists.

Essentially, he’s a super smart, hardworking guy.

He did not grow up observant, and only learned about Judaism as an adult. Despite attending an Ivy League school and working hard all his life, he claims that there is no subject more intellectually stimulating and challenging than Judaism.

I agree.

Every word of the Torah is perfect and intentional, and they all weave together like a massive puzzle. There are layers of depth and no end to how deeply you can learn the material. Dive in and see for yourself.

7. We are eternal, never going anywhere, and that’s G-d’s promise.

l love being Jewish because we are an eternal nation. Every Jewish person reading this is a walking miracle.

According to the Nazis, we aren’t supposed to be here. Egypt would have loved to wipe every Jew off the planet. The Crusaders wished to destroy us by death and forced conversion, but we escaped and survived. According to any scientific calculation, the Jewish nation is not supposed to exist today. Yet, walk into any Jewish day school, and you will find vibrant children in the classrooms laughing, singing, and learning Torah freely! Despite all odds, we are still here, all of us walking, breathing miracles.

When all else is forgotten, we will still be here. This is G-d’s promise to us. We are the eternal nation, forever connected to G-d.

These seven reasons and more are why I love Judaism. Why do you love being Jewish? What’s your top reason? Leave a comment below: