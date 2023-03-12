Photo Credit: Courtesy

Dvir Yaakov, a small shul in Petach Tikva, celebrated a milestone last Thursday, March 3.

The first was a Hachnassat Sefer Torah, the first in its 70-year history. The shul was founded with existing sifrei Torah and this is the first time they are welcoming a new one.

The sefer Torah was commissioned by everyone in shul. Every single congregant has a share in the writing of this unique sefer Torah. Most of the shul members are almost as old as the shul, and they are by no means wealthy. And they are by no means numerous (about 50 congregants), but together they have acquired the most valuable asset, a priceless legacy, and have fulfilled the commandment to write for themselves a sefer Torah.

Moshe Mandel the shul’s gabbai, can’t state for certain for whom Dvir Yaakov was named. Dvir means Sanctuary so someone named Yaakov must have been involved. Or not. They’re not sure.

On the mantle of the new Torah scroll is embroidered: This Torah scroll was donated to the Dvir Yaakov shul from the generous donations of the lovers of Torah and worshippers of the synagogue for the success of the donors and their families and for the elevation of the souls of their relatives and dearly beloved.

The Hachnassat Sefer Torah spanned three shuls – Rambam, where the last letters of the Torah were completed, Dvir Yaakov, where it was welcomed and fêted, and Alumim, where a festive dinner was held afterwards.

Amid singing and dancing, balloons and candy, the Torah was joyously ushered into its new home. Sima Rozentsweig, who’s been at Dvir for 36 years, said, “This is such an emotional moment for me.”

The congregants of Dvir represent the entire gamut of religious observance, and ethnicity, and everyone was in attendance for this auspicious and special event.

Perhaps Dvir Yaakov is charting a new course and will inspire other synagogues to unite in writing a sefer Torah for their own sanctuaries.

The mantle also says Chanukah. The Torah was commissioned a year ago and was supposed to be dedicated this past Chanukah. The delay was partially caused by inclement weather. However, it seems to have been divinely ordained. This unique Torah scroll bears witness to the unity of a synagogue, and a community, and since the importance of unity is one of the main themes of Purim, it’s very fitting. It was only through unity that the Jews of Achashverosh’s kingdom were saved; and it is only through unity that we will, once again, merit salvation.

Purim is the holiday when the Jews accepted the Torah with joy instead of fear. And this was nowhere more apparent than in bringing Dvir Yaakov’s new sefer Torah home.