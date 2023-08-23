Photo Credit: Jewish Press

I don’t just have an untrimmed beard to save time in the morning. There are halachic and kabbalistic reasons to keep a full beard, and it’s written that growing a beard makes a man a beneficiary of G-d’s compassion, as it corresponds to G-d’s thirteen supernal Attributes of Mercy.

There is something beautiful about being instantly, recognizably Jewish. I have traveled bearded to seven continents and met all kinds of people who see the beard, tzitzes, and yarmulka and want to learn more. I’ve always been proud of the fact that I have stood out as a Jew, whether it’s in a remote location that has never seen a Jew before, or on the scoreboard throwing out the first pitch before game seven of the World Series.

The Baal Shem Tov explains the pasuk in Tehillim, “From the L-rd a mighty man’s steps are established,” that wherever we find ourselves, we didn’t go there by chance, but rather G-d directed us there to fulfill the purpose of that place’s creation. By going to those places looking visibly Jewish, it’s easier to find Jewish people there, to put on tefillin and say Shema Yisrael with them, and add holiness to that place.

Throughout the ages, Jews were known for growing a full beard and I’m proud to continue practicing that precious tradition.