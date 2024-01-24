Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Though I generally prefer greeting family, students, and friends with a hug, especially lately, as we need more daily support, a handshake literally transmits camaraderie and broadcasts agreement and friendship. The handshake may have originated as a demonstration of peaceful intent, since it shows that the hand holds no weapon, or as a symbolic gesture of mutual commitment to an oath, promise, or alliance. Two hands clasping each other represents the sealing of a bond, of two becoming as one.

The Lubavitcher Rebbe, zt”l, concluded an address to a group of Israeli Paralympic athletes in 1976, expressing the significance of a handshake alluded to in the Torah. The Ten Commandments were given on two tablets – five engraved on each one – together forming a covenant with Hashem. Likewise, he explained, when two Jews shake hands, the five fingers of one person become intertwined with the five fingers of the other, together forming a covenant reflecting the two tablets of the Ten Commandments. As such, when two people share a handshake, they are not only expressing peace, promise and commitment to the other, but are also recognizing their covenant with G-d and Divine Providence manifest in every relationship.

Rabbanit Shani Taragin
Rabbanit Shani Taragin is educational director of Matan-Bellows Eshkolot Tanakh teachers’ programs and Mizrachi Olami Lapidot. Shani directs, leads tours, coordinates, and teaches Tanach, Talmud, Halacha and women’s health in numerous seminaries and adult education programs in Israel and worldwide. Shani lives with her family in Alon Shvut, Gush Etzion-Israel.