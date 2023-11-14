Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson

The flight of northern Gaza residents continued on Tuesday, urged by the IDF in preparation for the final blow to the Hamas terrorist contingencies around major hospitals and in underground tunnels.

Advertisement





The Gaza Strip came under a rainstorm on Tuesday, which was a blessing to the civilian population whose water supply had been cut down.

These are Gazans wading through the rain in the ruined streets, waving a white flag of surrender.

This is how Gaza City looked in the rain Tuesday morning.

This is a view of the flood on the Israeli side.